Here is the latest Texas news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. CDT

HOUSTON (AP) — Texas is seeing a surge in the number of people testing positive for the coronavirus since it began aggressively loosening restrictions on gatherings in May. Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in the second-largest state in the country have more than doubled in the last two weeks, and leaders in Houston and San Antonio are warning their health facilities could become overwhelmed in the coming days. To see the effect of the surge on hospitals, Associated Press journalists visited United Memorial Medical Center in north Houston on Monday. The hospital says 88 of its 117 beds are devoted to coronavirus patients — and it may soon turn over the whole facility to treating those with from the virus.

HOUSTON (AP) — A five-month delay in executions in Texas during the coronavirus pandemic is set to come to an end. A 45-year-old death row inmate is set to die by lethal injection Wednesday for fatally shooting an 82-year-old man nearly three decades ago. Billy Joe Wardlow was convicted in the June 1993 killing of Carl Cole while trying to steal his truck at the elderly man's home in Cason. Wardlow was 18 at the time. His attorneys have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to stop his execution. If it's carried out, it would be the first execution in Texas since Feb. 6.

NEW YORK (AP) — Exhausted American cities are facing yet another challenge in addition to the coronavirus and the street protests over the police killing of George Floyd. A surge in shootings in recent days has left dozens of dead, including young children. President Donald Trump and his conservative allies are warning that a push for police reform, drastic cuts in law enforcement funding and an effort to put fewer people in prison have unleashed a crime wave. But experts say the spike defies easy explanation, pointing to a toxic mix of problems: high unemployment, the pandemic, rising anger over police brutality, intense stress, even the weather.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas has surpassed 10,000 new coronavirus cases in a single day for the first time as a resurgence of the outbreak rages across the U.S. The record high of 10,028 confirmed cases Tuesday follows Republican Gov. Greg Abbott decision to mandate masks in much of the state and to close bars, retreating from what had been one of America’s fastest reopenings. New York and Florida are the only other states to have reported more than 10,000 confirmed new cases in a single day. Texas surged past 8,000 hospitalizations for the first time over the Fourth of July weekend, a more than quadruple increase in the past month.