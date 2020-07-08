Advertisement

In risky bid, Trump stokes racial rancor to motivate voters

FILE - In this June 20, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Tulsa, Okla.
FILE - In this June 20, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File) (GRAYDC)
By AP
Published: Jul. 8, 2020
NEW YORK (AP) - President Donald Trump is accelerating his use of racially divisive rhetoric and he’s seizing on America’s racial tensions as a reelection weapon.

The Republican president is denouncing the racial justice movement on a near-daily basis with language that's stoking white resentment and is aimed at driving his supporters to the polls.

But that's alarming many in Mr. Trump's own party and running contrary to the advice of some in his inner circle.

There are worries Mr. Trump risks alienating independent and suburban voters by defending the heritage of the Confederacy while trying to promote cultural divides similar to those he successfully exploited in 2016.

