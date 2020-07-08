Advertisement

Kanye West no longer supports Trump, says he’s serious about running for president

Rapper Kanye West smiles as he listens to a question from a reporter during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House with President Donald Trump, Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, in Washington.
Rapper Kanye West smiles as he listens to a question from a reporter during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House with President Donald Trump, Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Rapper Kanye West said he doesn’t support President Donald Trump anymore, and that he was serious when he recently announced he was running for president himself.

He also believes he had the coronavirus back in February.

West discussed those topics, among many others, during a wide-ranging interview with Forbes published Wednesday.

He reportedly told Forbes he’s lost faith in Trump, saying he was turned off by reports that Trump hid in an underground bunker during protests over racial injustice and police brutality.

Although West missed deadlines in multiple states to get on the ballot, he said his announced presidential run is not a publicity stunt.

He added that he doesn’t care if his campaign would help Trump win by taking away votes from former Vice President Joe Biden.

As far as COVID-19, it’s unclear if West was tested, but he believes he had it, saying he was confined to his bed with overwhelming chills.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Pence: We'll respect some school limitations

Updated: moments ago
|
Vice President Mike Pence says the White House will be "respectful" of places that can't reopen schools.

News

Some roads remain closed in area county after day of deadly flooding

Updated: moments ago
|
By Staff
Some roads remained closed Wednesday in a Central Texas county where heavy rain produced flooding that claimed at least one life.

National Politics

Bailout or raise prices? The battle over how to save the Postal Service

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Gray DC Newsroom
Deciding how to save USPS is a complicated and decades-long fight in Washington. Some are calling for Congress to bail it out, but new leadership at the postal service could mean changes for the historic institution.

Coronavirus

United Airlines sending layoff notices to nearly half of US employees

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By DAVID KOENIG AP Airlines Writer
The outlook for a recovery in air travel has dimmed in just the past two weeks, as infection rates rise in much of the U.S. and some states imposed new quarantine requirements.

Latest News

National

Proposed 'CAREN' act to target racially motivated 911 calls

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
A San Francisco official wants consequences for all the “Karens” out there.

National Politics

Fox’s Carlson criticized for saying Democrats, Duckworth hate America

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By DAVID BAUDER AP Media Writer
Tucker Carlson has been among the biggest television beneficiaries during the busy news period. He’s been reaching 4 million viewers a night.

National

Renters face financial cliff ahead; limited help available

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By SARAH SKIDMORE SELL
Renters are nearing the end of their financial rope.

Health

COVID-19 claims another life in Central Texas

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Staff
The new coronavirus has claimed another life in Central Texas.

News

Suspect arrested on Highway 6 with case of drugs

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Josh Ninke
Police say a suspected drug dealer was arrested early Wednesday with a case filled with drugs and packaging materials.

Coronavirus

NerdWallet: 4 expert tips to get hired from home

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lauren Schwahn, NerdWallet
Millions of newly out-of-work Americans are chasing employment simultaneously.