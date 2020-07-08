Killeen: Police release photo of suspect in vehicle break-in
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen police released a photo Wednesday of one of at least four suspects in a series of vehicle break-ins.
The vehicle burglaries were reported early Wednesday morning.
Further details weren’t released.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-TIPS.
Tips may also be submitted online.
