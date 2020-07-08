Advertisement

Local poll workers prepare for an election in the midst of a pandemic

In one week, voters will head to the polls for a primary runoff election in the middle of a COVID-19 case spike in Central Texas. (Photo by Alex Gibbs)
In one week, voters will head to the polls for a primary runoff election in the middle of a COVID-19 case spike in Central Texas. (Photo by Alex Gibbs)(KWTX)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - In one week, voters will head to the polls for a primary runoff election in the middle of a COVID-19 case spike in Central Texas.

Almost 100 workers and volunteers gathered at the Bell County Expo Center Wednesday evening for the first of two training sessions on how to work safely at the polls on Election Day.

The second session is Thursday.

Bell County Elections Administrator Melinda Luedecke says planning for the election in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic has not been easy

“The lines may look longer than they really are because they’re faced six feet apart,” she said.

“We’ve been getting all the (personal protective equipment) in place for our workers and locations that are allowing us in know that our numbers will be large. Despite all that, here we are. We’re a week out and we’ll make it happen.”

Workers will be required to wear face shields at all times and administer a contactless check-in, aimed at limiting both the voters’ and the workers’ exposure to COVID-19.

With the extreme hot temperatures coming next week, more staff may be needed to keep an eye on voters waiting outside.

To add to the challenges, Luedecke says there are fewer volunteers this year.

“Most are retired individuals,” she said.

“There’s been a few that have opted out due to underlying health concerns or possible exposure to COVID-19.”

Despite the challenges, Luedecke emphasized how critical it is to have both staff and voters safely prepared for Election Tuesday.

“It’s still very important that people get their voices out and see who they want on the ballots in November,” she said.

“As far as safety, we’re doing the best we can.”

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

State has 10,000 new COVID-19 cases, record number of deaths; regional count rises by more than 550

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Staff
The state reported nearly 10,000 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday and a record number of deaths while the Central Texas count jumped by more than 550 as cases surged even in smaller counties, boosting the regional total to almost 5,500.

Health

Pence says CDC will issue guidance for schools

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By AP
Vice President Mike Pence says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be issuing new guidance for the reopening of schools in the fall.

Health

TriWaco canceled

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
The 2020 TriWaco Triathlon was canceled Wednesday because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Health

‘Desperation science’ slows the hunt for coronavirus drugs

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By AP
Six months after COVID-19 started spreading around the globe, desperation rather than information is still driving many decisions about how to treat the disease.

Latest News

Health

Which activities put you at the greatest risk of contracting COVID-19? Texas doctors rank them

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Megan Vanselow
What's riskier? Spending an hour at a playground or grocery shopping? Going to a beach or going camping? The answers from the Texas Medical Association may surprise you.

Health

TEA announces guidelines for new school year

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Brandon Hamilton and Drake Lawson
The Texas Education Agency released guidelines Tuesday for a return to school that give parents some options as the state experiences a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Health

COVID-19 claims the life of another Texas correctional officer

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Staff
COVID-19 has claimed the life of another veteran Texas correctional officer.

Health

San Saba is taking its own precautions in response to mask order

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
The city of San Saba and the San Saba County Sheriff's Office agreed that they won’t be enforcing Gov. Greg Abbott's statewide mask order, but the county is one of few in Central Texas that's excempt because of the small number of confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Health

Doctors say experimental treatment may have rid man of HIV

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 2:06 PM CDT
|
By AP
Doctors say a Brazilian man who was infected with the AIDS virus has shown no sign of it for more than a year since he stopped HIV medicines after an intense experimental drug therapy aimed at purging hidden, dormant virus from his body.

Health

Protective gear for medical workers begins to run low again

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 1:40 PM CDT
|
By AP
The personal protective gear that was in dangerously short supply during the early weeks of the coronavirus crisis in the U.S. is running low again.