Man arrested in local H-E-B parking lot after deadly shooting indicted

Willis Everett Washington II, 49, of Harker Heights was named in a two-count indictment. (Jail photo)
Willis Everett Washington II, 49, of Harker Heights was named in a two-count indictment. (Jail photo)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - A man arrested in the parking lot of the Copperas Cove H-E-B store following a pursuit after a deadly shooting in April in Harker Heights was named in a two-count indictment Wednesday.

Willis Everett Washington II, 49, of Harker Heights, was named in indictments charging murder (repeat offender) and tampering with physical evidence.

He remains in the Bell County Jail in lieu of bonds totaling $1.5 million.

Latonya Washington, 47, was found shot to death at around 3 a.m. on April 7 at a home in the 800 block of Trail Crest in Harker Heights where a domestic disturbance occurred earlier.

