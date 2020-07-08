Online drawing offers a flight to nowhere

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) - Some people are so desperate to fly again they're signing up for fantasy flights.

It's happening in Taiwan where aviation officials held an online drawing for people to come on a flight to nowhere.

Winners were invited to Taipei's international airport, where they boarded a jet.

The flight never left the ground, but those aboard did get the experience of air travel.

They had to check in, get boarding passes and even go through immigration and security. Once they took their seats, the passengers, all wearing masks, were served food and drinks and even got a salute from fire engines that sprayed water.

To complete the experience, after getting off, passengers went through a simulated customs drill, complete with a sniffer dog.

