Advertisement

Online drawing offers a flight to nowhere

Some people are so desperate to fly again they're signing up for fantasy flights. (MGN)
Some people are so desperate to fly again they're signing up for fantasy flights. (MGN)(WSAZ)
By AP
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) - Some people are so desperate to fly again they're signing up for fantasy flights.

It's happening in Taiwan where aviation officials held an online drawing for people to come on a flight to nowhere.

Winners were invited to Taipei's international airport, where they boarded a jet.

The flight never left the ground, but those aboard did get the experience of air travel.

They had to check in, get boarding passes and even go through immigration and security. Once they took their seats, the passengers, all wearing masks, were served food and drinks and even got a salute from fire engines that sprayed water.

To complete the experience, after getting off, passengers went through a simulated customs drill, complete with a sniffer dog.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

Tell Me Something Good

Former BU football standout bides his time while NFL season’s in limbo

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Julie Hays
A former Baylor football standout is biding his time in his hometown as the NFL’s season remains in limbo.

Health

Local poll workers prepare for an election in the midst of a pandemic

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
In one week, voters will head to the polls for a primary runoff election in the middle of a COVID-19 case spike in Central Texas.

Health

State has 10,000 new COVID-19 cases, record number of deaths; regional count rises by more than 550

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Staff
The state reported nearly 10,000 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday and a record number of deaths while the Central Texas count jumped by more than 550 as cases surged even in smaller counties, boosting the regional total to almost 5,500.

Offbeat

Dad fires gun after losing to son in arm-wrestling bout

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By AP
This is the case of someone being a sore loser if there ever was one.

Latest News

Health

TriWaco canceled

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
The 2020 TriWaco Triathlon was canceled Wednesday because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Politics

Houston scraps Texas GOP’s in-person convention due to virus

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By AP
Houston officials have canceled the Texas GOP’s in-person convention.

News

Woman thrown off apartment balcony dies at local hospital, suspect faces new charges

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
New charges were pending Wednesday after a woman who was thrown off an apartment balcony died at a local hospital.

News

Man arrested in local H-E-B parking lot after deadly shooting indicted

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
A man arrested in the parking lot of a local H-E-B store after a pursuit was indicted Wednesday for murder and tampering with evidence.

News

Some roads remain closed in area county after day of deadly flooding

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
Some roads remained closed Wednesday in a Central Texas county where heavy rain produced flooding that claimed at least one life.

Our Town

Temple: Police seek 2 in theft of $1,900 in beauty products

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
Temple police released surveillance photos of two women sought in the theft of about $1,900 in beauty products.