Renters face financial cliff ahead; limited help available

Renters are nearing the end of their financial rope as the assistance and protections given to them during the pandemic run their course. (File)
By AP
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - Renters are nearing the end of their financial rope as the assistance and protections given to them during the pandemic run their course.

About 30% of renters polled by the U.S. Census say they have no confidence or slight confidence in their ability to pay rent next month.

The COVID-19 Eviction Defense Project, a coalition of economic researchers and legal experts, estimates that 19 million to 23 million Americans are at risk for eviction by the end of September.

While renters don't enjoy the same protections and support as homeowners, there are some resources available. 

