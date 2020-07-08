Service for Charlie Daniels set for Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Funeral plans are beginning to take shape for Charlie Daniels.

The Tennessean newspaper reports there will be a funeral service in the town of Murfreesboro, with an open visitation in Mr. Juliet.

The funeral will be 11 a.m. on Friday, with visitation set for the day before.

Daniels died Monday of a stroke.

He was 83.

