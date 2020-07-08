Advertisement

Service for Charlie Daniels set for Friday

Funeral plans are beginning to take shape for Charlie Daniels. (Photo by Erick Anderson /Courtesy Absolute Publicity)
Funeral plans are beginning to take shape for Charlie Daniels. (Photo by Erick Anderson /Courtesy Absolute Publicity)(WCAX)
By AP
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Funeral plans are beginning to take shape for Charlie Daniels.

The Tennessean newspaper reports there will be a funeral service in the town of Murfreesboro, with an open visitation in Mr. Juliet.

The funeral will be 11 a.m. on Friday, with visitation set for the day before.

Daniels died Monday of a stroke.

He was 83.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

