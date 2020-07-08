Advertisement

Some roads remain closed in area county after day of deadly flooding

Some roads remained closed Wednesday in Freestone County where heavy rain Tuesday produced flooding that claimed at least one life. (Sheriff's Office photo)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
FREESTONE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Some roads remained closed Wednesday in Freestone County where heavy rain Tuesday produced flooding that claimed at least one life.

Rescuers from Teague and Wortham found the victim, who hasn’t yet been identified, after receiving a report just after 12:45 p.m. Tuesday of a possible vehicle in a creek along a section of CR 111 that flooding had washed away, Freestone County Sheriff Jeremy Shipley said in a Facebook post.

Before a search got underway, the sheriff’s office received reports of a missing resident of the area who drove a black vehicle.

After a two-hour search, as the water level began to drop, the crews found a black bumper from a Lexus.

The searchers later found the body of the missing resident on the east side of the creek.

“It’s a hard pill to swallow for those that are truly servants of the people and give it everything we have for it not to be enough,” Shipley wrote in the post.

The Lexus hasn’t yet been located.

Searchers are waiting for water levels to subside further.

The washed out section of CR 111 is closed to traffic.

“This area is not safe and parts of the roadway are still crumbling into the water,” Shipley wrote.

FM 489 at Keechi Creek was closed Wednesday morning because of water over roadway

A section of FM 1580 as blocked because a culvert collapsed.

Sections of FM 3285, CR 111 and CR 253 were washed out.

As much as 8 inches of rain fell on the county Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

