Advertisement

Supreme Court sides with Catholic schools in employment suit

A police officer walks outside the Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, July 6, 2020.
A police officer walks outside the Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, July 6, 2020.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is siding with two Catholic schools in a ruling that underscores that certain employees of religious schools, hospitals and social service centers can’t sue for employment discrimination.

The high court's ruling on Wednesday was 7-2.

The justices had previously said in a unanimous 2012 decision that the Constitution prevents ministers from suing their churches for employment discrimination. The court said then that the required separation of church and state means that religious groups must be allowed to hire and fire individuals who serve as teachers or messengers of their faith, without court interference. But the court didn't rigidly define who counts as a minister.

Justice Samuel Alito wrote in his majority opinion Tuesday that allowing courts to consider workplace discrimination claims against the schools would interfere with the schools' çonstitutionally guaranteed religious independence.

"The religious education and formation of students is the very reason for the existence of most private religious schools, and therefore the selection and supervision of the teachers upon whom the schools rely to do this work lie at the core of their mission," Alito wrote.

In dissent, Justice Sonia Sotomayor warned that as many as 100,000 employees could lose the right to contest job discrimination as a result of the ruling.

"The Court reaches this result even though the teachers taught primarily secular subjects, lacked substantial religious titles and training, and were not even required to be Catholic," Sotomayor wrote in an opinion that was joined by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The case was one of 10 the high court heard arguments in by telephone in May because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It involved two schools in Southern California that were sued by former teachers. In one case, Kristen Biel sued St. James Catholic School in Torrance for disability discrimination after she disclosed she had breast cancer and her teaching contract wasn't renewed.

In the other case, Agnes Morrissey-Berru sued Our Lady of Guadalupe school in Hermosa Beach for age discrimination after her teaching contract wasn't renewed when she was in her 60s. The lawsuits were both initially dismissed, but an appeals court revived them. The Trump administration had backed the schools.

Biel died last year at age 54 after a five-year battle with breast cancer. Her husband has represented her side in her place.

The cases are St. James School v. Biel, 19-348, and Our Lady of Guadalupe School v. Morrissey-Berru, 19-267.

___

Follow AP’s Supreme Court Twitter feed at https://twitter.com/AP_Courtside.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

Which activities put you at the greatest risk of contracting COVID-19? Texas doctors rank them

Updated: moments ago
|
By Megan Vanselow
What's riskier? Spending an hour at a playground or grocery shopping? Going to a beach or going camping? The answers from the Texas Medical Association may surprise you.

National Politics

Bailout or raise prices? The battle over how to save the Postal Service

Updated: moments ago
|

National

Case of bubonic plague confirmed by Chinese authorities

Updated: 5 minutes ago
China has closed a city in its Inner Mongolia region after a case of bubonic plague was identified.

Health

Texas reports record 10,000 new COVID-19 cases, area count nears 5,000

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Texas reported a record 10,000 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday while the area count rose to nearly 5,000.

Latest News

Health

TEA announces guidelines for new school year

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Hamilton and Drake Lawson
The Texas Education Agency released guidelines Tuesday for a return to school that give parents some options as the state experiences a surge in COVID-19 cases.

News

Amber Alert canceled for missing Texas toddler

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Staff
An Amber Alert issued Tuesday evening for a missing Texas toddler has been canceled.

News

Victim of deadly I-35 crash identified

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
Authorities Tuesday evening identified a man who died after his car hydroplaned and was struck by an 18-wheeler on Interstate 35 in Central Texas.

State

State Fair of Texas canceled

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Big Tex will be silent this year at Fair Park in Dallas.

Health

COVID-19 claims the life of another Texas correctional officer

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Staff
COVID-19 has claimed the life of another veteran Texas correctional officer.

News

Someone set a fire in infant clothing department of local Walmart

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Authorities were investigating Tuesday after someone set a fire deliberately in the infant clothing department of a local Walmart store.