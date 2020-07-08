Advertisement

Supreme Court: Some employers can refuse to offer free birth control

A police officer walks outside the Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, July 6, 2020.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
A police officer walks outside the Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, July 6, 2020.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) (WTVG)
By AP
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court has upheld Trump administration rules allowing some employers to refuse to provide free contraceptive coverage on religious grounds.

The high court on Wednesday said the Trump administration acted properly when it allowed more employers who cite a religious or moral objection to opt out of covering birth control.

The Obama-era health law said most employers must cover birth control as a preventive service, at no charge to women, in their insurance plans.

The government had estimated that the Trump administration rule changes would cause about 70,000 women, and at most 126,000 women, to lose contraception coverage in one year.

