Suspect arrested on Highway 6 with case of drugs

Jonathan Jones, 32
Jonathan Jones, 32(KBTX)
By Josh Ninke
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Police say a suspected drug dealer was arrested early Wednesday with a case filled with drugs and packaging materials.

DPS says an officer pulled over Jonathan Jones, 32, just after midnight because he was following another car too closely on Highway 6. Authorities say he appeared nervous and didn’t consent to a search of his pickup truck. Officers called in a k-9 unit who indicated there were drugs inside.

After a search, officers found the case with packaged meth and heroin, as well as several pills. There was also a loaded pistol under the driver’s seat.

Jones is charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, and several other drug and firearm-related charges.

