TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple police released surveillance photos Wednesday of two women sought in the theft of about $1,900 in beauty products.

The theft was reported at around 2:20 p.m. on June 20 at the Ulta store at 2112 SW H K Dodgen Loop in Temple.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call (254) 298-5500.

