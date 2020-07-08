Temple: Water service will be interrupted for some residents

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Some Temple residents will be without water service temporarily overnight Thursday while contractors relocate a waterline.

Residents on South 37th and South 39th streets between Avenue H and Avenue P will be affected.

Work on the eight-hour project is set to begin at 9 p.m. Thursday.

The relocation is part of a larger effort to upgrade the storm sewer system in the area.

During the service interruption, contractors will also replace malfunctioning valves, reducing the size of the outage area in the event of future shutdowns.

