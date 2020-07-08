Advertisement

Texas set to carry out first execution since COVID-19 pandemic began

Texas prison officials were preparing Wednesday to carry out the state’s first execution since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Texas prison photo)
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HOUSTON (AP) - A five-month delay in executions in Texas during the coronavirus pandemic is set to come to an end Wednesday evening in Huntsville.

A 45-year-old death row inmate is set to die by lethal injection just after 6 p.m. Wednesday for fatally shooting an 82-year-old man nearly three decades ago.

Billy Joe Wardlow was convicted in the June 1993 killing of Carl Cole while trying to steal his truck at the elderly man's home in Cason.

Wardlow was 18 at the time.

His attorneys have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to stop the execution.

If it's carried out, it would be the first execution in Texas since Feb. 6.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

