Tim McGraw, Faith Hill get business loan from PPP

WASHINGTON (AP) - A Nashville company called Road Dog Touring, Inc. was approved for a small business loan of $2 million to $5 million under the Paycheck Protection Program.

The company owns the official website for country singer Tim McGraw and a joint official site with his wife, Faith Hill.

A message inquiring about the relationship between Road Dog and the two stars has not been returned.

The company said the loan would support 37 jobs, according to the data released by the Treasury Department.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)WACO, Texas (KWTX) -

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.