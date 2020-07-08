Advertisement

TriWaco canceled

The 2020 TriWaco Triathlon was canceled Wednesday because of the COVID-19 outbreak. (Staff photo/file)
The 2020 TriWaco Triathlon was canceled Wednesday because of the COVID-19 outbreak. (Staff photo/file)(KWTX)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The 2020 TriWaco Triathlon was canceled Wednesday because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce made the announcement in a Facebook post.

“Our top priority is strengthening and growing our local economy while keeping our community safe and healthy,” the chamber said.

“We are already planning 2021 TriWaco for July 11, 2021 and hope to see you there.”

Those who registered for the race will receive emails with instructions on how to request refunds or to defer fees until 2021.

After careful consideration and guidance, the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce has made the difficult decision to cancel...

Posted by TriWaco on Wednesday, July 8, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

McLennan County reports nearly 240 new COVID-19 cases, another death

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Staff
McLennan County Wednesday reported nearly 240 new COVID-19 cases and another death from the virus.

Health

Which activities put you at the greatest risk of contracting COVID-19? Texas doctors rank them

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Megan Vanselow
What's riskier? Spending an hour at a playground or grocery shopping? Going to a beach or going camping? The answers from the Texas Medical Association may surprise you.

Health

TEA announces guidelines for new school year

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brandon Hamilton and Drake Lawson
The Texas Education Agency released guidelines Tuesday for a return to school that give parents some options as the state experiences a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Health

COVID-19 claims the life of another Texas correctional officer

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
COVID-19 has claimed the life of another veteran Texas correctional officer.

Latest News

Health

San Saba is taking its own precautions in response to mask order

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
The city of San Saba and the San Saba County Sheriff's Office agreed that they won’t be enforcing Gov. Greg Abbott's statewide mask order, but the county is one of few in Central Texas that's excempt because of the small number of confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Health

Doctors say experimental treatment may have rid man of HIV

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 2:06 PM CDT
|
By AP
Doctors say a Brazilian man who was infected with the AIDS virus has shown no sign of it for more than a year since he stopped HIV medicines after an intense experimental drug therapy aimed at purging hidden, dormant virus from his body.

Health

Protective gear for medical workers begins to run low again

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 1:40 PM CDT
|
By AP
The personal protective gear that was in dangerously short supply during the early weeks of the coronavirus crisis in the U.S. is running low again.

Health

Texas medical group releases ‘risk chart’ for COVID-19

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 10:28 AM CDT
|
By Robyn Geske
The Texas Medical Association released a chart Monday, that assigned risks of catching COVID-19 to everyday tasks.

Health

AIDS report: Kids are lagging and COVID-19 is harming care

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 5:21 PM CDT
|
By AP
New numbers on the global AIDS epidemic are showing some big successes, but also some tragic failures.

Health

Several Texas cities worry hospitals may run out of beds in two weeks or sooner

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 11:29 PM CDT
|
By VALERIA OLIVARES
As local officials express concerns that their hospitals could be overloaded with coronavirus patients, some are urging Gov. Greg Abbott to empower local governments to issue stay-at-home orders.