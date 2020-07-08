TriWaco canceled

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The 2020 TriWaco Triathlon was canceled Wednesday because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce made the announcement in a Facebook post.

“Our top priority is strengthening and growing our local economy while keeping our community safe and healthy,” the chamber said.

“We are already planning 2021 TriWaco for July 11, 2021 and hope to see you there.”

Those who registered for the race will receive emails with instructions on how to request refunds or to defer fees until 2021.

After careful consideration and guidance, the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce has made the difficult decision to cancel... Posted by TriWaco on Wednesday, July 8, 2020

