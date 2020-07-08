Advertisement

Waco: City tracks speeders in local residential neighborhood

Waco city officials want to know how many people are speeding through a local residential neighborhood. (Waco Police Dept. photo)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) – Waco city officials want to know how many people are speeding on a heavily-traveled street through a local residential neighborhood.

The city has placed a speed survey sign in the 2500 block of Lake Air Drive to audit the speed.

The posted speed limit in the neighborhood is 30 mph.

“Officers will be out working this area as they normally do,” police Officer Garen Bynum said in a Facebook post.

“There’s my warning. Can’t say you didn’t know,” he wrote.

