Waco: City tracks speeders in local residential neighborhood

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – Waco city officials want to know how many people are speeding on a heavily-traveled street through a local residential neighborhood.

The city has placed a speed survey sign in the 2500 block of Lake Air Drive to audit the speed.

The posted speed limit in the neighborhood is 30 mph.

“Officers will be out working this area as they normally do,” police Officer Garen Bynum said in a Facebook post.

“There’s my warning. Can’t say you didn’t know,” he wrote.

