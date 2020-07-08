Wall Street’s rally gets back on track as tech leads the way

NEW YORK (AP) - Wall Street’s rally got back on track Wednesday after more gains for big technology stocks helped pull the S&P 500 to its sixth gain in seven days.

It came after a jumbled day of trading, where the S&P 500 drifted up and down a few times before a last-hour lift sent it to a gain of 0.8%.

Gains for Apple, Amazon and Microsoft alone accounted for more than half of the S&P 500′s rise.

Treasury yields and oil prices also ticked higher, but caution continued to hang over markets as gold touched its highest price since 2011.

