Woman thrown off apartment balcony dies at local hospital, suspect faces new charges

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - New charges were pending Wednesday after a woman who was thrown off an apartment balcony in Killeen died at a local hospital, police said.

Nilsa Maria Arce, 50, died two days after officers who responded to a report of an assault at around 1:15 p.m. on June 25 in the 800 block of Henderson Street in Killeen found her lying on the ground not breathing.

Officers performed lifesaving measures until paramedics arrived.

Arce was taken to Scott & White Medical Center in Temple where she was pronounced dead at 10:25 p.m. on June 27.

The suspect fled before officers arrived, but Raymond Antonio Rivera, 35, of Killeen, was later arrested in the area of Sprott Avenue and College Street.

He remains in the Bell County Jail charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

His bond is set at $500,000.

“This case continues to be investigated and other charges are pending,” police spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said in a press release Wednesday.

