AP Explains: Public won’t see Trump’s tax documents for now

WASHINGTON (AP) - Two Supreme Court rulings will keep President Donald Trump’s tax returns, banking records and other financial documents out of the public eye for the time being.

One case the justices ruled on Thursday had to do with whether Congress could get access to Mr. Trump’s financial records.

The other case had to do with whether prosecutors in New York could get them.

The records requests were nearly identical, except the request from the Manhattan district attorney specifically included Mr. Trump’s taxes.

The cases go back to lower courts.

Mr. Trump doesn't seem too happy with the outcomes.

The Republican president says it’s all “a political prosecution” and it’s “Not fair to this Presidency.”

