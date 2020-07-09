Bye, Rain Chances And Hello, Heat!

If you forgot that it was summer (thanks to Tuesday’s rain), yesterday’s temperatures in the mid-to-upper 90s was a snap back to reality. We’ll be stuck in the reality of summer with high heat and humidity for quite some time. Morning temperatures Thursday in the upper 70s and low 80s will warm into the mid-to-upper 90s late this afternoon. Unfortunately, the few morning clouds that we’ll see moving through shouldn’t have an impact on our temperatures and won’t block out the sun for too long or provide us with some rain. Humidity stays high today too thanks to the rain we’ve seen the past few days and heat index values will warm as high as 107° this afternoon.

A Heat Advisory is in effect today, tomorrow, and Saturday because of the high humidity pushing heat index values to between 100° and 110° during the afternoon. Highs on Friday should warm close to if not to 100° with a heat index as high as 107°. If we don’t reach the triple-digits Friday, we certainly will Saturday. Highs Saturday range from 100° to 104° with a heat index as high as about 108°. As high pressure moves into Central Texas and entrenches itself overhead but fortunately humidity will start to drop Sunday and into next week. With afternoon dew points in the 50s (for some) and 60s, afternoon heat index values will drop and should only be a few degrees above the actual temperature. Speaking of the actual temperatures, highs will peak near 104° Sunday and Monday but drop to 103° Tuesday, 101° Wednesday, 100° Thursday, and then (hopefully) down into the upper 90s next Friday and Saturday.

