Central Texas State Fair canceled

The Central Texas State Fair was canceled Thursday because of the COVID-19 pandemic. (File)
The Central Texas State Fair was canceled Thursday because of the COVID-19 pandemic. (File)(KWTX)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Central Texas State Fair has been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers announced Thursday.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, our priority is to protect the health and safety of our community, our vendors, volunteers and supporters,” organizers said in a brief press release.

The fair is held annually over the Labor Day weekend and was scheduled to run from Sept. 3 through Sept. 6 this year.

“This was not an easy decision and we plan to see you at the Central Texas State Fair on Labor Day weekend 2021.”

Organizers canceled the State Fair of Texas on Wednesday for the same reason.

A decision about the annual Heart of Texas Fair and Rodeo in Waco will be made by Aug. 1.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

