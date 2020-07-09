Advertisement

Country rocker Charlie Daniels honored at memorial service

Country Music Hall of Fame musician Charlie Daniels received military honors at a memorial service in Tennessee on Wednesday. (File)
By AP
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MT. JULIET, Tenn. (AP) - Country Music Hall of Fame musician Charlie Daniels received military honors at a memorial service in Tennessee on Wednesday.

The country music icon who penned the hit “Devil Went Down to Georgia” died at the age of 83 on Monday.

The singer, guitarist and fiddler was also an honorary brigadier general in the Tennessee State Guard and founded a veteran's center at Middle Tennessee State University.

University officials along with the state’s adjutant general presented American flags to Daniels’ wife and son at the service outside a Mt. Juliet funeral home.

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee delivered remarks and country musician Trace Adkins, among others, performed.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

