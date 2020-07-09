Advertisement

Depp, at libel trial, says Heard relationship was ‘tailspin’

In this image made from video released by the Australian Government Department of Agriculture and Water Resources on Monday, April 18, 2016, actor Johnny Depp and his wife, Amber Heard speak in a videotaped apology played during Monday's hearing at the Southport Magistrates Court on Queensland state's Gold Coast. (File)
In this image made from video released by the Australian Government Department of Agriculture and Water Resources on Monday, April 18, 2016, actor Johnny Depp and his wife, Amber Heard speak in a videotaped apology played during Monday's hearing at the Southport Magistrates Court on Queensland state's Gold Coast. (File)
By AP
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LONDON (AP) - Johnny Depp has denied assaulting ex-wife Amber Heard on a private Caribbean island and during a furious rampage in Australia, during a third day of evidence Thursday in his libel suit against a tabloid newspaper that called him a “wife-beater.”

Depp is suing News Group Newspapers, publisher of The Sun, and the paper’s executive editor, Dan Wootton, over an April 2018 article that said he’d physically abused ex-wife Amber Heard.

He strongly denies ever hitting Heard.

Depp called Heard’s allegation that he abused her for three days in 2015 “pedestrian fiction.”

Heard is due to give evidence later in the trial. (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

