For 1st time, female soldier set to join a Green Beret team

This Jan. 4, 2020 file photo shows a sign for at Fort Bragg, N.C. For the first time, a female soldier has graduated from the Army's elite Special Forces course and will join one of the all-male Green Beret teams, capping a years-long campaign to move women into the military&amp;rsquo;s front-line combat jobs. (Source: AP Photo/Chris Seward/AP)
This Jan. 4, 2020 file photo shows a sign for at Fort Bragg, N.C. For the first time, a female soldier has graduated from the Army's elite Special Forces course and will join one of the all-male Green Beret teams, capping a years-long campaign to move women into the military&amp;rsquo;s front-line combat jobs.
By AP
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - A female soldier has graduated from the Army’s elite Special Forces course and will for the first time join one of the all-male Green Beret teams.

It caps a years-long campaign to move women into the military’s front-line combat jobs.

The unidentified woman is one of three female soldiers who have been going through the Army’s Special Forces qualification course at Fort Bragg, N.C.

She graduated Thursday and donned her Green Beret, along with about 400 other soldiers.

Defense officials who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss personnel matters have confirmed that she's a member of the National Guard.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

