Former Baylor, NFL football player operates a leading equestrian facility

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor recently added Jason Smith into their Athletics Hall of Fame. The former offensive lineman was the number two overall draft pick in 2009. Smith is now living in Fairfield, Texas, and pursuing a different dream.

Baylor fans likely remember Jason Smith for his efforts on the football field, which landed him in the NFL, but while pursuing football, he's pursued a different passion.

"My grandmother introduced us to horseback riding in Dallas, and we would go out there and do all the work and warm-up horses for people. So we were around horses like that, but we still lived in the inner city," said Jason Smith.

Smith eventually began team roping. Even at Baylor, he spent a decent time around horses on a friend's ranch.

"Pretty much throughout my whole college career on Sundays I was over there riding a horse and roping and competing not during the season, I would probably go sit and watch," added Smith.

After five years in the NFL, his football career came to an end mostly due to concussions. For Smith, it was time to dive into a new chapter.

"So it was literally a switch just let your mind me at ease play in the dirt, rope. Its kinda like a beach in here honestly, sand everywhere," explained Smith.

In Fairfield, Texas he owns the Twin Lakes Arena. It's a breeding and training program for high-quality performance horses. Smith is all-in on his business and all-in on being a dad.

“Its amazing its beautiful Fairfield is a great town the people here really like each other you can really see the community sticking together,” said Smith.

