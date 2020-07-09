Groundbreaking Central Texas Grammy winner diagnosed with COVID-19

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Grammy winner Little Joe Hernandez of Temple is self-isolating at home after he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Hernandez, of Little Joe y La Familia, says in a video on his Facebook page that he tested positive on July 5 despite following safety guidelines including use of a face mask.

“This is just a reminder of how contagious this virus is,” he said in the video.

“You have to protect yourself to protect others.”

He’s doing well, a post on his Facebook page says.

Hey friends, Joe just wanted to remind everyone that he shared the video to encourage you to do all you can to protect... Posted by Little Joe Y La Familia on Wednesday, July 8, 2020

Hernandez was born the seventh of 13 children on Oct. 17, 1940 in Temple, and has performed for more than 60 years breaking down cultural and musical barriers.

He signed his first recording contract in the 1960′s.

During the 1970′s became the leading band of La Onda Chicana (“Chicano Wave”) period of Tejano music.

Described as the “King of the Brown Sound,” he helped pioneer Tejano music, a mix of traditional norteño music and country, blues, and rock styles.

Little Joe y La Familia have received five Grammy Awards and been nominated for eleven.

