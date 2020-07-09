Killeen: Family Aquatics Center open on weekends

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen’s Family Aquatics Center will be open from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays beginning this weekend.

No more than 300 people at a time will be allowed at the center in order to comply with state COVID-19 protocols and the water slides, rock wall, basketball hoops and some spray features will be closed.

Face coverings are required at all times, other than while swimming, eating or drinking.

Admission is free for children 3 and younger, $6 for children 4 to 16, $7 for visitors 17 to 54 and $5 for those 55 and older.

Meanwhile the hours at Long Branch Pool have changed to 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays.

The pool is no longer open on weekends.

Admission is free for children 3 and younger, $2 for children from 4 to 16, $3 for residents 17 to 54 and $2 for those 55 and older.

