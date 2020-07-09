Lampasas: Riata Roundup Rodeo Festival canceled

LAMPASAS, Texas (KWTX) - The annual Riata Roundup Rodeo Festival in Lampasas, which was supposed to have been in May but was postponed until September, has now been canceled altogether because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lampasas County Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Center announced Thursday.

The annual festival generates funds for scholarships.

“Canceling our event is extremely difficult for fans, volunteers, exhibitors, rodeo athletes and everyone involved,” the chamber said in a press release Thursday.

“However, COVID-19 has significantly changed the way in which all events can be held and therefore, the chamber has determined that, in light of our financial goals, proceeding with the rodeo at this time would not be a financially sound decision.”

The chamber now plans to hold the festival in the spring of 2021.

