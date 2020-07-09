Advertisement

Layoffs stuck at high level as 1.3 million seek jobless aid

More than 1.3 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week. (MGN)
More than 1.3 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week. (MGN)(WABI)
By AP
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - More than 1.3 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, a historically high pace that shows that many employers are still laying people off in the face of a resurgent coronavirus.

The persistently elevated level of layoffs are occurring as a spike in virus cases has forced six states to reverse their move to reopen businesses.

Those six, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Michigan and Texas, make up one-third of the U.S. economy.

Fifteen other states have suspended their re-openings.

Collectively, the pullback has stalled a tentative recovery in the job market and is likely triggering additional layoffs

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

Business

Stocks fall amid worries about virus, economy

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By AP
Stocks slumped on Wall Street Thursday.

Business

Virus causes uncertainty for state lotteries

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By AP
The coronavirus has rattled state lotteries across the country.

Business

Wall Street’s rally gets back on track as tech leads the way

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 6:07 PM CDT
|
By AP
Wall Street’s rally got back on track Wednesday.

Business

Renters face financial cliff ahead; limited help available

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 5:45 PM CDT
|
By AP
Renters are nearing the end of their financial rope as the assistance and protections given to them during the pandemic run their course.

Latest News

Business

United sending layoff notices to nearly half of US employees

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 5:42 PM CDT
|
By AP
United Airlines is sending layoff warnings to 36,000 employees, nearly half its U.S. staff. It's the clearest signal yet of how deeply the COVID-19 pandemic is hurting the airline industry.

Business

Wall Street follows solid stock market rally with pullback

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 6:31 PM CDT
|
By AP
Banks and companies that rely on consumer spending led stocks broadly lower on Wall Street Tuesday.

Business

Hiring soared in May as mass layoffs eased

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 1:52 PM CDT
|
By AP
The job market took a big step toward healing in May.

Business

No more delays: What to know about the July 15 tax deadline

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 6:15 PM CDT
|
By AP
Tax procrastinators, your time is running out.

Business

Wall Street rises again, joins worldwide uptick for markets

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 6:03 PM CDT
|
By AP
Wall Street is closing higher, joining a worldwide uptick by markets on Monday, as stocks push higher on hopes that the economy can continue its turnaround despite all the challenges ahead of it.

Business

Treasury names 700,000 small businesses receiving government loans

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 5:23 PM CDT
The Treasury Department says it is releasing on Monday the names of more than 700,000 companies that received funds from the government’s small business lending program.