Advertisement

Man ordered to pay big bucks for killing big buck

Arnegard man must pay huge fine for poaching mule deer in New Mexico (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley)
Arnegard man must pay huge fine for poaching mule deer in New Mexico (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley)(Brennan Linsley | AP)
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - A North Dakota man has been ordered to pay $74,000 in restitution for poaching a trophy mule deer buck in northwestern New Mexico.

The state Department of Game and Fish says Cody Davis also was ordered to make a $3,000 donation to the Operation Game Thief program.

Authorities say Davis killed a mule deer out of season and didn't have a license.

The investigation started in 2015 after game officers found a large headless buck near Lindrith.

They put up surveillance at the site and caught Davis four months later when he returned to retrieve the severed head that was stashed nearby.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

Health

COVID-19 cases surge to nearly 6,000 in Central Texas; virus claims 2 more lives

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Staff
The total number of COVID-19 cases surged to nearly 6,000 Thursday in Central Texas, two more residents died, and the governor ordered a halt to elective surgeries in six area counties.

News

Central Texas State Fair cancelled

Updated: 16 minutes ago

Politics

Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen back in federal prison

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By AP
President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, has been returned to federal prison.

News

Waco community rallies around beloved shoe shiner impacted by COVID-19 closure

Updated: 1 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Five

Latest News

Health

Struggling local school district forced to reopen under unprecedented guidelines

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
A struggling Central Texas school district, which has failed to meet state standards since 2011, is facing the added challenge this year of re-opening under COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions released by the state this week.

Health

Central Texas State Fair canceled

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
The Central Texas State Fair was canceled Thursday because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Whataburger rolls out new look for new restaurants

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
A year after a Chicago bank acquired a majority interest in the iconic 70-year-old Texas-based chain, Whataburger is rolling out a new look as it prepares to build or remodel dozens of restaurants.

News

Suspect indicted in mysterious death of Central Texas woman

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
A suspect has been indicted in connection with the mysterious death of a Central Texas woman.

Tell Me Something Good

Bank executive comes to rescue of iconic local shoeshine man

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Julie Hays
Residents are rallying around an iconic local shoeshine man who hasn’t been able to ply his trade since the lobby of the bank where he set up shop was closed because of COVID-19.

News

Shooting sends one to local hospital; police release few details

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
A shooting sent a man to a local hospital Thursday afternoon, but police released few other details.