Meghan tries to prevent ‘friends’ being named in suit

FILE - In this file photo dated Thursday March 8, 2018, Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle arrive for an event for young women, as part of International Women's Day in Birmingham, central England. Kensington Palace said Monday May 14, 2018, that Britain&amp;rsquo;s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are requesting &amp;ldquo;understanding and respect&amp;rdquo; for Markle&amp;rsquo;s father after a celebrity news site reported he would not be coming to the royal wedding to walk his daughter down the aisle. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira, FILE)
By AP
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LONDON (AP) - The Duchess of Sussex has asked a British court to prevent a newspaper from publishing the names of five friends who defended her while speaking to an American magazine under the shield of anonymity.

The former Meghan Markle made the request in a witness statement for her lawsuit against the Daily Mail and its parent company over excerpts from a “private and confidential″ letter she wrote to her father that the newspaper published last year.

The statement filed in Britain’s High Court on Thursday claims the newspaper has threatened to publish the names of the five women who spoke to People Magazine anonymously but are named in confidential court documents as part of her lawsuit. (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

