Rare Cannonball Adderley 1966 Seattle concerts going digital

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) - A rare collection of previously unissued recordings by legendary jazz saxophonist Cannonball Adderley is becoming more accessible thanks to two small jazz labels.

Vancouver, Canada-based Cellar Music Group’s imprint Reel to Real and New York distributor la reserve records are scheduled Friday to release a digital version of Adderley performing at Seattle’s Penthouse jazz club.

“Cannonball Adderley’s Swingin’ in Seattle: Live at the Penthouse” features the jazz great’s quintet captured live on radio in 1966 and 1967 over four performances.

A previous version of the collection was released in 2018 on a limited vinyl edition.