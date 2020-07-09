Advertisement

Shooting sends one to local hospital; police release few details

A shooting sent a man to a local hospital Thursday afternoon, but police released few other details. (File)
A shooting sent a man to a local hospital Thursday afternoon, but police released few other details. (File)(KWTX)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A shooting sent a man to a local hospital Thursday afternoon in Temple, but police released few other details.

The shooting was reported in the area of the 300 block of South 23rd Street.

The victim was taken by ambulance to a hospital.

Information about his injuries and condition wasn’t available.

Officers detained a suspect, but police provided no additional information.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

Struggling local school district forced to reopen under unprecedented guidelines

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
A struggling Central Texas school district, which has failed to meet state standards since 2011, is facing the added challenge this year of re-opening under COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions released by the state this week.

Health

Central Texas State Fair canceled

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Staff
The Central Texas State Fair was canceled Thursday because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Whataburger rolls out new look for new restaurants

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Staff
A year after a Chicago bank acquired a majority interest in the iconic 70-year-old Texas-based chain, Whataburger is rolling out a new look as it prepares to build or remodel dozens of restaurants.

News

Suspect indicted in mysterious death of Central Texas woman

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Staff
A suspect has been indicted in connection with the mysterious death of a Central Texas woman.

Health

COVID-19 cases surge to nearly 6,000 in Central Texas; virus claims 2 more lives

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Staff
The total number of COVID-19 cases surged to nearly 6,000 Thursday in Central Texas, two more residents died, and the governor ordered a halt to elective surgeries in six area counties.

Latest News

Tell Me Something Good

Bank executive comes to rescue of iconic local shoeshine man

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Julie Hays
Residents are rallying around an iconic local shoeshine man who hasn’t been able to ply his trade since the lobby of the bank where he set up shop was closed because of COVID-19.

Our Town

Waco: Ailing Baylor mascot is doing well

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
One of Baylor University’s live black bear mascots undergoing radiation treatment for a benign growth in her chest next to her heart, is doing well, university President Dr. Linda Livingstone said Thursday.

Our Town

Killeen: Family Aquatics Center open on weekends

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
Killeen’s Family Aquatics Center will be open from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays beginning this weekend.

Our Town

Lampasas: Riata Roundup Rodeo Festival canceled

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
The annual Riata Roundup Rodeo Festival in Lampasas has been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers announced Thursday.

Health

Groundbreaking Central Texas Grammy winner diagnosed with COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
A groundbreaking and Grammy-winning Central Texas musician is among the thousands in the region with a confirmed case of COVID-19.