Shooting sends one to local hospital; police release few details

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A shooting sent a man to a local hospital Thursday afternoon in Temple, but police released few other details.

The shooting was reported in the area of the 300 block of South 23rd Street.

The victim was taken by ambulance to a hospital.

Information about his injuries and condition wasn’t available.

Officers detained a suspect, but police provided no additional information.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.