Stocks fall amid worries about virus, economy

Stocks slumped on Wall Street Thursday. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
By AP
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Stocks slumped on Wall Street Thursday amid worries that recent improvements in the economy may be set to stall as coronavirus cases continue to climb.

The S&P 500 lost nearly all of Wednesday's gains, with the sharpest drops hitting oil producers and other stocks whose fortunes are most closely tied to a reopening and strengthening economy.

Treasury yields fell in a sign of continued caution in the market.

Smaller stocks sank more than the rest of the market, which often happens when investors are downgrading their expectations for the economy. 

