Suspect indicted in mysterious death of Central Texas woman
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A suspect has been indicted in connection with the mysterious death of a Killeen woman.
Luke Matthew Cuellar, 25, of Bastrop, was named in a two-count indictment Wednesday charging murder and tampering with evidence.
Cuellar remains in the Bell County Jail in lieu of bonds totaling more than $1.5 million.
Officers found Ann Smith Evans, 63, dead on Feb. 9 at a home in the 400 block of Wisconsin Street in Killeen after responding to a request for a welfare check.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Cuellar was arrested in March.
