Texas Daybook

--------------------

Thursday, Jul. 09 9:00 AM EU Defense Washington Forum concludes - EU Defense Washington Forum day two, hosted by Brookings Institution and European Union Delegation to the United States, to discuss the impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) on trans-Atlantic security, technology challenge from China, defense spending and capabilities, and European Union-U.S.-NATO cooperation, deterrence, non-proliferation, and arms control. Speakers today include Republican Rep. Will Hurd, European Union High Representative Josep Borrell, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for European and NATO Policy Michael Ryan, Member of the European Parliament Radoslaw Sikorski, European Commission Director General for Communications Networks, Content, and Technology Roberto Viola and Director of Investment, Innovative & Sustainable Transport, DG Mobility, and Transport Herald Ruijters, and European Union Institute for Security Studies Senior Analyst Alice Ekman

Weblinks: http://www.brookings.edu, https://twitter.com/BrookingsInst

Contacts: Brookings Institution events, events@brookings.edu, 1 202 797 6105

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/webcast-eu-defense-washington-forum-tickets-108031390798

--------------------

Thursday, Jul. 09 1:00 PM Texas state Rep. Ron Reynolds and the Alliance host free grocery and mask distribution event

Location: 2440 Texas Pkwy, Missouri City, TX

Weblinks: http://www.house.state.tx.us, https://twitter.com/TexasHouse

Contacts: Office of Texas Rep. Ron Reynolds, ron.reynolds@house.texas.gov, 1 281 208 3574

--------------------

Thursday, Jul. 09 1:00 PM House GOP discuss reopening schools - Republican Reps. Andy Biggs, Dan Bishop, Ralph Norman, Louie Gohmert, Andy Harris, Morgan Griffith and Scott Perry hold a press conference on reopening schools for in-person instruction

Location: House Triangle, United States Capitol, Washington, DC

Weblinks: https://biggs.house.gov/, https://twitter.com/repandybiggsaz

Contacts: Daniel Stefanski, Office of Rep. Andy Biggs, Daniel.Stefanski@mail.house.gov

Mandatory TV Pool (Fox) Cap DA 15.

--------------------

Thursday, Jul. 09 - Saturday, Jul. 11 Association of Texas Professional Educators Virtual Summit

Weblinks: http://atpesummit.org, https://twitter.com/OfficialATPE

Contacts: Elaine Acker, ATPE Media, eacker@atpe.org

--------------------

Thursday, Jul. 09 Energy Secretary Brouillette visits San Antonio - Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette visits San Antonio to meet energy stakeholders in the region and discuss the current state of energy markets

Location: San Antonio, TX

Weblinks: http://www.energy.gov, https://twitter.com/ENERGY

Contacts: Department of Energy press, DOENews@hq.doe.gov, 1 202 586 4940

Media interested in covering must RSVP to Shaylyn.hynes@hq.doe.gov for more information

--------------------

--------------------

Friday, Jul. 10 11:00 AM Beto O'Rourke on virtual campaign trail for Joe Biden in Texas - Former Democratic Rep. Beto O'Rourke campaigns virtually in Texas for presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, participating in a Biden for President and Texas Democratic Party press call on Biden's economic recovery plan for working families, which will 'create jobs, raise wages, and help America build back better'

Weblinks: https://joebiden.com/, https://twitter.com/JoeBiden

Contacts: Joe Biden for President press, BidenPress@joebiden.com

RSVP https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfUUUq_QbbsbNDrUPbYGqHPg8zq5wDOT5N3PdQ0j22Br-3xmg/viewform