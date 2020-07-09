Texas News Digest

Good morning! Here’s a look at AP’s general news and sports coverage in Texas at this hour. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the Dallas AP at 972-991-2100, or, in Texas, 800-442-7189. Email: aptexas@ap.org. Jill Bleed is at the desk after 5:30 a.m.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GOP CONVENTION

HOUSTON — Houston officials have canceled the Texas Republican Party’s in-person convention, saying the spread of the coronavirus made it impossible to hold the event as scheduled. Mayor Sylvester Turner said the city’s lawyers exercised provisions in the contract that the Texas GOP signed to rent the downtown convention center for a three-day event to have started July 16, with committee meetings earlier in the week. By Nomaan Merchant and Paul J. Weber. SENT: 780 words, photos. Moved on general, political and health news services.

With:

— VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS — Texas has reported its deadliest day of the pandemic with nearly 100 new deaths as newly confirmed cases continued soaring and Austin began preparations to turn the downtown convention center into a field hospital. SENT: 640 words, photos. Moved on general, financial, political and health news services.

— VIRUS OUTBREAK-UNITED-JOBS — United Airlines is warning 36,000 employees — nearly half its U.S. staff — they could be furloughed in October, the clearest signal yet of how deeply the virus pandemic is hurting the airline industry. By Airlines Writer David Koenig. SENT: 840 words, photos. Moved on general and financial news services.

TEXAS EXECUTION

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Texas inmate Billy Joe Wardlow has received lethal injection for fatally shooting an 82-year-old man nearly three decades ago, ending a five-month delay of executions in the nation’s busiest death penalty state because of the coronavirus pandemic. By Juan A. Lozano and Michael Graczyk. SENT: 790 words, photos.

ALSO OF NOTE:

SHOOTING-TEXAS-SEIZURE

DALLAS — Prosecutors are seeking to keep dozens of guns and firearm accessories seized from a man whose home was searched last year following a mass shooting in West Texas that left more than 20 people injured and seven dead. By Jake Bleiberg. SENT: 380 words, photos.

IMMIGRATION-ASYLUM-BANS

SAN DIEGO — The Trump administration has proposed empowering border authorities to deny asylum to people from countries with widespread communicable disease, its latest in a string of regulations before the November elections to dramatically raise the bar on who qualifies for humanitarian protections. By Elliot Spagat. SENT: 370 words, photos. Moved on general, political and health news services.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-BLACK LIVES STRIKE

NEW YORK — A national coalition of labor unions, along with racial and social justice organizations, will stage a mass walkout from work this month, as part of an ongoing reckoning on systemic racism and police brutality in the U.S. By Aaron Morrison. SENT: 1200 words, photos.

IN BRIEF:

— BORDER PATROL-HEAT DEATH — A 39-year-old man from Mexico has died after he was found unconscious from a heat-related illness on a South Texas roadside, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said. SENT: 140 words.

IN SPORTS:

Basketball

BKN—SPURS-MILLS

Patty Mills will play in the NBA restart, and the San Antonio guard said the reason why he’s decided to participate is so he can give just over $1 million of his salary to causes in his native Australia devoted to fighting racism. By Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds. SENT: 440 words, photos.

BKC—OKLAHOMA ST-CUNNINGHAM

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton kept star recruit Cade Cunningham from leaving the program, in part, because he was willing to lose him. By Cliff Brunt. SENT: 390 words.

