The Heat...is On...& It’s Not Going Anywhere, Anytime Soon

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We’ve gotten into a summertime lull of hot and humid weather. This will be the hottest and longest stretch of days this year (so far) and it continues Friday,, over the weekend, and into next week too. A Heat Advisory is in effect both tomorrow and Saturday, because of the high humidity pushing heat index values to between 100° and 110° during the afternoon, and could get extended into next week. Right now humidity looks to come down a tad by next week, but actual air temperatures will be on the rise to 104°-105° by Sunday and possibly again on Monday!

Highs on Friday should warm close to if not to 100° with a heat index as high as 108°. If we don’t reach the triple-digits Friday, we certainly will Saturday. Highs Saturday range from 100° to 104° with a heat index as high as about 108°. As high pressure moves into Central Texas and entrenches itself overhead but fortunately humidity will start to drop Sunday and into next week. With afternoon dew points in the 50s (for some) and 60s, afternoon heat index values will drop and should only be a few degrees above the actual temperature. Next week will be more of the same...hot days with over 100° temperatures: Monday, 104°, 102° Tuesday, 101° Wednesday...just under 100° Thursday, and then (hopefully) down into the upper 90s next Friday and Saturday.

With the increase in heat, make sure to practice heat safety! Stay hydrated, never leave your kids or pets in a car, wear loose fitting, light-weight, and light-colored clothing, limit time outdoors (especially between 10am-6pm) for you and your pets, find shade when you can, and check on the elderly, sick, and those without A/C.

