Advertisement

Virus causes uncertainty for state lotteries

The coronavirus has rattled state lotteries across the country. (MGN)
The coronavirus has rattled state lotteries across the country. (MGN)(WTOK)
By AP
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) - The coronavirus has rattled state lotteries across the country.

Some, like Oregon and Massachusetts, are scrambling to address expected shortfalls in revenue.

Others, like Arkansas and Texas, have seen revenues soar and now have more money for targeted programs like education.

The trends, though likely to be short-term, are to some degree tied to how much a state shut its economy down during the coronavirus and how quickly it reopened.

Other factors included how much a state relied heavily on big-ticket lotteries like Powerball or offered online games.  

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

Business

Stocks fall amid worries about virus, economy

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By AP
Stocks slumped on Wall Street Thursday.

Business

Layoffs stuck at high level as 1.3 million seek jobless aid

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By AP
More than 1.3 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week.

Business

Wall Street’s rally gets back on track as tech leads the way

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 6:07 PM CDT
|
By AP
Wall Street’s rally got back on track Wednesday.

Business

Renters face financial cliff ahead; limited help available

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 5:45 PM CDT
|
By AP
Renters are nearing the end of their financial rope as the assistance and protections given to them during the pandemic run their course.

Latest News

Business

United sending layoff notices to nearly half of US employees

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 5:42 PM CDT
|
By AP
United Airlines is sending layoff warnings to 36,000 employees, nearly half its U.S. staff. It's the clearest signal yet of how deeply the COVID-19 pandemic is hurting the airline industry.

Business

Wall Street follows solid stock market rally with pullback

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 6:31 PM CDT
|
By AP
Banks and companies that rely on consumer spending led stocks broadly lower on Wall Street Tuesday.

Business

Hiring soared in May as mass layoffs eased

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 1:52 PM CDT
|
By AP
The job market took a big step toward healing in May.

Business

No more delays: What to know about the July 15 tax deadline

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 6:15 PM CDT
|
By AP
Tax procrastinators, your time is running out.

Business

Wall Street rises again, joins worldwide uptick for markets

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 6:03 PM CDT
|
By AP
Wall Street is closing higher, joining a worldwide uptick by markets on Monday, as stocks push higher on hopes that the economy can continue its turnaround despite all the challenges ahead of it.

Business

Treasury names 700,000 small businesses receiving government loans

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 5:23 PM CDT
The Treasury Department says it is releasing on Monday the names of more than 700,000 companies that received funds from the government’s small business lending program.