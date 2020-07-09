Waco: Ailing Baylor mascot is doing well

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Lady, one of Baylor University’s live black bear mascots undergoing radiation treatment for a benign growth in her chest next to her heart, is doing well, university President Dr. Linda Livingstone said Thursday.

The benign cranial mediastinal mass, or thymoma, was discovered in June 2019 during a routine exam by veterinarians at the Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences.

The 17-year-old bear completed her treatments in Dec member at the Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Teaching Hospital in College Station.

“Last month, Lady underwent a check-up from her veterinary team who came to visit her in Waco. The team took images of Lady’s chest and have reported that the Tomotherapy treatment is successfully managing the size of the mass – it has not grown,” Livingstone said in a weekly message to students, staff and faculty.

“They further reported that it should not cause Lady any discomfort or health concerns.”

Lady and her biological sister, Joy, 18, live on campus in the Bill and Eva Williams Bear Habitat, which attracts more than 250,000 visitors each year.

