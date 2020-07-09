Whataburger rolls out new look for new restaurants

(KWTX) - A year after a Chicago bank acquired a majority interest in the iconic 70-year-old Texas-based chain, Whataburger is rolling out a new look for some of its restaurants.

Whataburger, which operates restaurants in Texas and nine other states, plans to build 15 new ones this year and 25 next year, introducing “new restaurant models and remodels.”

“There are a lot of things our customers hold sacred about Whataburger, including the iconic A-frame, orange and white stripes, and the strong link to our history,” said Senior Vice President James Turcotte.

“Whataburger’s new restaurant designs and remodels will stay true to our unique look, just in an updated and fresh way.”

In July 2019, BDT Capital Partners, LLC, a Chicago bank that advises and invests in family and founder-led companies agreed to acquire a majority interest in the chain.

Harmon Dodson opened the first Whataburger in 1950 on Ayers Street in Corpus Christi.

The Dobson family has operated the chain for nearly seven decades.

The chain now has 800 restaurants in 10 states, most of them, 676, in Texas.

The chain’s headquarters remains in San Antonio.

