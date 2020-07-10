Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing girl, 3, in Kan.

An Amber Alert was issued Friday for Olivia Jansen, 3, from the Kansas City, Kan. area.
An Amber Alert was issued Friday for Olivia Jansen, 3, from the Kansas City, Kan. area.(MissingKids.org)
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Police in Kansas City, Kan. issued an Amber Alert on Friday for a 3-year-old girl who has gone missing.

Olivia Jansen was described as white with brown hair and blue green eyes. She is approximately 3 feet tall and weighs 50 pounds, and she was last seen wearing pajamas with a pink top and purple or teal bottom. Her hair was in a ponytail.

At 6:30 a.m., the father of Olivia woke up and discovered she was not in the home, officials said. He found the back door of the location was standing open.

Due to her age and a search of the area, investigators believe that she was taken from the location.

There is no known suspect at this time and no known suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Kansas City Police Department at 913-596-3000 or call 911.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump in battleground Florida, postpones New Hampshire rally

Updated: moments ago
The event was to mark Trump's first political rally after a multiweek hiatus caused by a nationwide surge in coronavirus cases.

Health

Researchers make case for airborne spread of COVID-19; virus may travel through tiny particles

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Staff
An international team of researchers is making a case for airborne spread of the new coronavirus through tiny beads of moisture that humans expel when they sing, talk or breathe.

Health

COVID-19 claims life of Texas infant

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Staff
The new coronavirus has claimed the life of a Texas infant, health officials reported Friday.

National

Ghislaine Maxwell seeks jail release in Epstein abuse case

Updated: 49 minutes ago
Court papers filed Friday ask a judge to release her to home confinement.

National

Tropical Storm Fay shutters beaches as it heads north

Updated: 1 hour ago
Tropical Storm Fay has slightly picked up speed and strength as it moves closer to land, and forecasters decreased projections for rain totals and flooding.

Latest News

National Politics

In heated political moment, Goya latest company to get stung

Updated: 1 hour ago
Robert Unanue, Goya CEO, spoke at a Rose Garden event announcing a "Hispanic Prosperity Initiative" on Thursday.

News

Texas man planning Trump rally at Selena statue faces legal action

Updated: 1 hour ago
Selena’s family is threatening to sue a man who put a Make America Great Again hat on the late singer’s statue in Texas and is planning to hold a rally there this weekend, alleging that he is illegally using Selena’s image for profit.

National Politics

Joint Chiefs chairman: Confederate names on Army bases divide the military

Updated: 1 hours ago
Milley did not explicitly say the base names should be changed, but he noted that the Army is now about 20% Black.

Health

Dog is first animal in Texas diagnosed with COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff and wire reports
A dog is the first animal in Texas to be diagnosed with the new coronavirus.

National

Amber Alert issued for missing Kansas City Girl

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Chris Fisher
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing girl out of Kansas City, KS.