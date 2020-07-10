Advertisement

Army to conduct independent review of handling of case of slain Fort Hood soldier

The Army will commission an independent review of Fort Hood’s handling of the case of Spc. Vanessa Guillen, who disappeared on April 22 and whose dismembered remains were later found near the Leon River. (File)
The Army will commission an independent review of Fort Hood’s handling of the case of Spc. Vanessa Guillen, who disappeared on April 22 and whose dismembered remains were later found near the Leon River. (File)(KY3)
By Brandon Hamilton
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - The Army will commission an independent review of Fort Hood’s handling of the case of Spc. Vanessa Guillen, who disappeared on April 22 and whose dismembered remains were later found near the Leon River, Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy confirmed Friday.

“I am directing an independent and comprehensive review of the command limit and culture. We have to listen in order to create enduring change,” McCarthy said in a tweet.

The confirmation came after a press conference in Washington, D.C. with leaders from the League of United Latin American Citizens and U.S. Rep. Sylvia Garcia, D-Houston.

Fort Hood also issued a statement on social media, saying it welcomes the independent review.

“As part of the Army, we conduct review of our performance as a matter of course we’re incredibly critical of ourselves…the source of an external review matters not to me,” Maj. Gen. Scott Efflandt said in the post.

“I welcome it because it’s what we do in the Army.”

Garcia and LULAC say they will be working with the Army to identify more areas of change and mentioned the current climate surrounding alleged sexual harassment in the military.

LULAC National President Domingo Garcia also mentioned the investigation of the death of Pvt. Gregory Morales, whose remains were found in a Killeen field last month.

“We believe these cases (Guillen and Gregory Morales) have exposed a systematic problem in the Army, in the military,” Garcia said.

Guillen was last seen sometime between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on April 22 in the parking lot of her 3rd Cavalry Regiment Engineer Squadron Headquarters.

Keys to her car and her barracks room and her ID card and wallet was later found in the armory room where she had worked earlier in the day.

Remains found last week near the Leon River have been confirmed to be hers.

According to a federal affidavit, Spc. Aaron David Robinson, of Calumet City, Ill., beat Guillen, to death with a hammer and, with the help of his girlfriend, Cecily Anne Aguilar, 22, of Killeen, later dismembered and burned the soldier’s body.

Robinson shot himself to death as Killeen officers approached him last week.

Aguilar remains in custody after an initial hearing Monday.

The affidavit doesn’t reveal a motive.

Guillen’s family has maintained she was sexually harassed on Fort Hood.

Family attorney Natalie Khawam told KWTX last week she and the family believe the harassment was the reason suspect Robinson killed her and dismembered her body.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Head-on collision leaves one Central Texas man dead, sends another to jail

Updated: moments ago
|
By Staff
Authorities are investigating a head-on crash that left one Central Texas man dead, a woman seriously injured and sent another man to jail.

Health

Area COVID-19 cases top 6,000, 3 more deaths reported in Central Texas

Updated: moments ago
|
By Staff
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Central Texas rose to more than 6,000 Friday and three more deaths were reported including a man in his 20s.

Health

Dog is first animal in Texas diagnosed with COVID-19

Updated: moments ago
|
By Staff and wire reports
A dog is the first animal in Texas to be diagnosed with the new coronavirus.

Health

Governor’s Warning: 2nd economic lock down looming if COVID-19 spread does not slow

Updated: moments ago
|
By Alex Samuels
Abbott has repeated that warning multiple times in local television interviews this week.

Latest News

Health

Texas infant diagnosed with COVID-19 dies

Updated: moments ago
|
By Staff
The new coronavirus has claimed the life of a Texas infant, health officials reported Friday.

Health

Researchers make case for airborne spread of COVID-19; virus may travel through tiny particles

Updated: moments ago
|
By Staff
An international team of researchers is making a case for airborne spread of the new coronavirus through tiny beads of moisture that humans expel when they sing, talk or breathe.

Tell Me Something Good

Local mom kicks up her heels, pops the cork after reaching unusual goal

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Julie Hays
A Central Texas mom put on some high heels and kicked empty baby bottles in the air while she popped the cork on a bottle of champagne to celebrate the end of pumping breast milk for what she says will be the last time for her last child.

Health

State’s largest teacher group urges Texas officials to delay return to campus

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Staff
The state’s largest teachers group urged Texas officials Friday to delay the resumption of on-campus instruction until the COVID-19 curve flattens.

News

LULAC demanding Fort Hood be renamed in honor of Texan bestowed with Purple Heart

Updated: 11 minutes ago
KWTX News 10 at Five

News

Latino civil rights group calling for Army reform in the wake of Guillen murder

Updated: 13 minutes ago
KWTX News 10 at Five