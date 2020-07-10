Advertisement

Baylor coach officiates player’s wedding

A group of Baylor football players and coach Joey McGuire at the wedding.
A group of Baylor football players and coach Joey McGuire at the wedding.(Sam Tecklenburg)
By Darby Brown
Published: Jul. 9, 2020
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - On Sunday, Baylor football's associate head coach, Joey McGuire took on a new role. He officiated the wedding of a former player.

"I mean think about it. You just had two people ask you to marry them. It's one of the biggest days of their entire lives so I was really humbled at the time and really nervous and just kept reading through everything to make sure it went smoothly," explained McGuire.

The newlyweds are Sam and Kelsey Tecklenburg. McGuire became Sam’s position coach in 2017, when Sam was a tight end. Sam left Baylor this spring as an offensive lineman who signed as an undrafted free agent with the Carolina Panthers.

McGuire reflected on a time coaching Sam. "I said guys I'm all about relationships and at the end of this if you don't invite me to your wedding and you don't call me when you have a kid then I've done a terrible job because that's kind of the relationship we need to have, and Sam goes well I didn't just invite you I had you do the wedding. So that was really cool."

McGuire went online to get ordained, reached out to mentors, and had meetings with Sam and Kelsey. His script for the ceremony had a few football references and moments before he said it felt like a game.

"It was almost like coming out of the locker room. I mean we were all in the groom suite and so we were in there listening to music and they actually played Thunderstuck. All the guys were yelling it was like a game. It was so much fun," said McGuire.

The talk after the ceremony was that other players want McGuire to officiate their weddings. Joey says he would be honored.

