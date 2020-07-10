COVID-19 claims life of Texas infant

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KWTX) - The new coronavirus has claimed the life of a Texas infant, the Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District reported Friday.

“The patient was male under 6 months of age. Our deepest condolences go out to his parents and family,” the district said in a brief press release.

The infant died Thursday.

No further details were provided.

Corpus Christi has 5,260 confirmed cases of the virus and on Thursday reported a total of 37 deaths.

