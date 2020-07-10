Dangerous Heat Through The Weekend

A heat advisory remains in effect for most of Central Texas today and tomorrow but will likely be extended through Sunday and maybe into early next week since heat index values will range from 105° to 110° Saturday and Sunday. Heat index values will be lower today but still dangerous! We’ll start out the morning with a few clouds and with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70s. During the course of the day, temperatures will warm into the upper 90s by the end of the afternoon with heat index values ranging from 100° to 107°. Highs Saturday range from 98° to 102° with a heat index between 105° and 110°. Sunday’s highs will be between 100° and 105° with a heat index close to 110°. Humidity is expected to drop a bit early next week and temperatures will eventually drop too but triple-digit temperatures are expected through at least Wednesday. Unfortunately, no rain is on the horizon for us and we’re expecting that to continue into at least next weekend and maybe even longer.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.