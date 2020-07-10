Advertisement

Depp says feces in bed was last straw in marriage to Heard

FILE - In this April 10, 2014 file photo, Johnny Depp arrives at the LA Premiere Of &amp;quot;Transcendence&amp;quot; in Los Angeles. Depp has agreed to endorse a fragrance for the first time, signing up with Dior. Perfumer Francois Demachy is behind the new men�s scent, which does not yet have a name. This is Demachy�s first fragrance in ten years. It will be released on Sept. 1, around the time Depp�s new movie, �Black Mass,� is scheduled for release. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - In this April 10, 2014 file photo, Johnny Depp arrives at the LA Premiere Of &amp;quot;Transcendence&amp;quot; in Los Angeles. Depp has agreed to endorse a fragrance for the first time, signing up with Dior. Perfumer Francois Demachy is behind the new men�s scent, which does not yet have a name. This is Demachy�s first fragrance in ten years. It will be released on Sept. 1, around the time Depp�s new movie, �Black Mass,� is scheduled for release. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)(KOLO)
By AP
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) - Johnny Depp has said in a London court that ex-wife Amber Heard’s claims he abused her turned him from “Cinderella to Quasimodo” in the public eye.

He also said the couple’s tempestuous marriage broke down for good after an incident in which feces were found in their bed following a party.

Depp was wrapping up his evidence at his libel trial against British tabloid newspaper The Sun over an article that accused him of physically abusing Heard.

Depp has described a volatile relationship that descended into screaming matches which sometimes turned physical.

But he has strongly denied hitting Heard and accused her of compiling a dossier of fake claims.

Heard is due to testify next week. (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

Entertainment

With new name and album, The Chicks’ voices ring loud again

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By AP
Breaking their ties with Dixie, The Chicks step into a new chapter with first new music in 14 years.

Health

State’s largest teacher group urges Texas officials to delay return to campus

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Drake Lawson
The state’s largest teachers group urged Texas officials Friday to delay the resumption of on-campus instruction until the COVID-19 curve flattens.

News

Troy: New stop signs installed at intersection where teen died

Updated: 1 hour ago
Stop signs were added to the intersection of Loves Blvd. and I-35 following the death of Raiden Garcia, 18.

Health

Area COVID-19 cases top 6,000, 3 more deaths reported in Central Texas

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Central Texas rose to more than 6,000 Friday and three more deaths were reported including a man in his 20s.

Latest News

News

Central Texas mom celebrates end of 9 months of pumping milk

Updated: 1 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Five

News

Army to conduct independent review of handling of case of slain Fort Hood soldier

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brandon Hamilton
The Army will commission an independent review of Fort Hood’s handling of the case of Spc. Vanessa Guillen, who disappeared on April 22 and whose dismembered remains were later found near the Leon River.

News

Head-on collision leaves one Central Texas man dead, sends another to jail

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
Authorities are investigating a head-on crash that left one Central Texas man dead, a woman seriously injured and sent another man to jail.

Health

Dog is first animal in Texas diagnosed with COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff and wire reports
A dog is the first animal in Texas to be diagnosed with the new coronavirus.

Health

Governor’s Warning: 2nd economic lock down looming if COVID-19 spread does not slow

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alex Samuels
Abbott has repeated that warning multiple times in local television interviews this week.

Health

Texas infant diagnosed with COVID-19 dies

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
The new coronavirus has claimed the life of a Texas infant, health officials reported Friday.